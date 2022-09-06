BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Holdings Lowered by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. BBQ comprises about 9.4% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 15.39% of BBQ worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth about $26,699,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 7.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BBQ by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BBQ by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,413. The stock has a market cap of $184.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. BBQ had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Research analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBQ shares. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut BBQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Kanen Wealth Management Llc sold 36,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $617,224.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 971,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

