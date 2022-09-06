Berenberg Bank Lowers Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BURBY. Cheuvreux downgraded Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,926.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. 33,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,688. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

