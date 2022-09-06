Berry Data Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,169.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 6th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $185,552.80 and approximately $26,169.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00029730 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00041934 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00082265 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.