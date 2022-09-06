BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,782.85.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 262.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 994.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.