BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.15 million and $29,329.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00329243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00125964 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00082301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000258 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,552,034,890 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.