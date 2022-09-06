Bitspawn (SPWN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,674.00

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bitspawn has a market cap of $344,689.29 and approximately $2,674.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00869213 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016515 BTC.
About Bitspawn
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
