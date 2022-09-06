Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Black Hills worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

