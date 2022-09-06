BlackHat Price Reaches $0.0616 on Exchanges (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $468,154.90 and approximately $85,483.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00833992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015507 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.