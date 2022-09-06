BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 68,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,141. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $350,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

