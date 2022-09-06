BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 79,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $14.96.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
