BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.67. 79,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

