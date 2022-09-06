BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 21,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

