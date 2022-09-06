BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MVT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 21,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.