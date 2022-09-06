Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $570,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.71 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.36.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

