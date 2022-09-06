Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 691,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,892 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $108,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after purchasing an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after purchasing an additional 287,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,876,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $134,927.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,009 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.