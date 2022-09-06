Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,071 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $97,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,120,000 after purchasing an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $195.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

