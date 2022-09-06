Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Progressive worth $130,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $128.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

