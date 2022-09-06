Blair William & Co. IL Has $238.83 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of AON worth $238,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AON by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AON by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in AON by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 373,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $278.34 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

