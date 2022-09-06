Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $85,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,023,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN opened at $276.57 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $265.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

