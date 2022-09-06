Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $146,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $261.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.20. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.