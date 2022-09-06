Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,555 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,555 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Adobe worth $295,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 480 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Insider Activity

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.05. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

