Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCOR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCOR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 10,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,468. The company has a market cap of $943.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Blucora has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blucora by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.