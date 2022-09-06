Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Price Performance

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,837.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,893.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,090.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

