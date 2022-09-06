Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.26. 3,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,542. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

