Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $39.61 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 1.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equinix worth $39,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Equinix by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 193,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,063,000 after buying an additional 52,118 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $633.05. 4,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.49. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.