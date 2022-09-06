Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,066,000 after buying an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after buying an additional 668,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,272,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,229,000 after buying an additional 223,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IEF stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 188,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,844,084. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $117.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.52.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.