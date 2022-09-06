Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.