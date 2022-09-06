Boston Financial Mangement LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 212,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,369. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35.

