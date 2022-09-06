Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 1,649 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VeriSign worth $49,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 41.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,953 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.19. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,762. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.