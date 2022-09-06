Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,485 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IAC worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.79.

Insider Activity

IAC Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IAC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,603. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.98. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

