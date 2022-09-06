Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,604,998. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

