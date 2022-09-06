Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 3,729 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $66,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.59. The company had a trading volume of 19,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,278. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

