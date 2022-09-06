Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 922 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.12% of Waters worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.00.

Waters Stock Up 0.7 %

WAT traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $300.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,928. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.