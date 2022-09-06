Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,566. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.74.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

