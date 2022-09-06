BP (LON:BP) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price target (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

BP Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 9.65 ($0.12) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 463.35 ($5.60). The company had a trading volume of 49,357,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.97. The stock has a market cap of £87.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.48. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 291.30 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69.

Insider Activity at BP

BP Company Profile

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of £379.26 ($458.26). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,255 shares of company stock worth $8,226,387.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

