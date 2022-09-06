Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Brambles Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

