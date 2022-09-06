Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Brambles Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Brambles has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $19.27.
Brambles Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brambles (BXBLY)
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.