BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Gap Down to $17.30

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $16.84. BrightSphere Investment Group shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 1,138 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $711.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

