Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $700.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $780.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $674.92.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.7 %

Broadcom stock opened at $500.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $517.46 and its 200 day moving average is $556.88. The company has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,398.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

