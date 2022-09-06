Brokerages Set Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target at $14.20

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLLS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cellectis by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cellectis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,203,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Stock Performance
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
