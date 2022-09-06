Brokerages Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) PT at $40.50

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.