Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target at $27.25

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNOF. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Verano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.20 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. Verano has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

