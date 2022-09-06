Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.38. 614,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

