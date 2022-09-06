Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys Shares of 45,333 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

META stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

