Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries makes up approximately 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.15% of EnPro Industries worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NPO stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.20. 1,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.47.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.