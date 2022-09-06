Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,333,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,816,000. Pinterest accounts for 2.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 280,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,141,179. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.