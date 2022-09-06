ByteNext Market Capitalization Tops $244,947.54 (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $244,947.54 and $6,965.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00834022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015643 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

