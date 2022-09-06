Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 312,900 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 3.6% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.61% of Cadence Design Systems worth $275,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.18.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.27. 26,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,549. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,078,443.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,695 shares of company stock worth $67,597,190. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

