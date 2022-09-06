Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,587 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 0.8% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.71% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $562,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,894,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after buying an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.93. 12,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,139. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.