Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $209,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $613.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.60. The company had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average is $487.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

