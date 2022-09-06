Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,375,349 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies comprises 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $880,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

