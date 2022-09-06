Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,191 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.38% of Equinix worth $255,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $632.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.49. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.
Equinix Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.
Equinix Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
