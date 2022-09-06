Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,723,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,689,823 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $507,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 352,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $106.06 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

