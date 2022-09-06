Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.46% of Canadian National Railway worth $429,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $117.48. The stock had a trading volume of 62,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,583. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $106.61 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

